Peter Hendricks Sr.
Coleman - Peter E. Hendricks Sr., 76, of Beaver, passed away unexpectedly at home, Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born to the late Peter P. and Edna (Schafer) Hendricks on January 10, 1943 in Nahma, Michigan. He married the former Linda Stank November 10, 1984 in Coleman. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed hunting, fishing, karaoke, camping and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Carpenters Union for 45 years.
Surviving are his wife Linda, three children, Tammy Hendricks, Peter E. (Laurie) Hendricks Jr., Robyn (special friend Roger) Hendricks, one stepson, Kevin (Jackie) Kempka, eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Don (Pat) Hendricks, Earl (Bonnie) Hendricks, five sisters, Marlene (Bob) Sandoval, Carol (special friend Steve) Ault, Joan Zeutzius, Karen (Pat) Belanger, and Lilly Heagle. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Leon Hendricks, three sisters, Janet Zimmer, Beverly Sansalla, and Patricia Brien, and one step-daughter, Lisa Gretzon.
Friends may call at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 235 E. Main St., Coleman Monday, Sept. 30th from 5 - 7 P.M. and Tuesday, from 9 A.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 A.M. with Rev. Mark Kostreva officiating. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019