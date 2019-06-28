Peter J. Klitzka



Green Bay - Peter J. Klitzka, 55, of Green Bay, beloved husband of the late Laura (Crucius) Klitzka, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus, with his family at his side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.



Pete was born June 29, 1963 in Cook County, IL, son of Dorothy (Leslie) Klitzka and the late Dickie Klitzka. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Pete worked over 20 years in the HVAC industry before graduating in 2017 from NWTC and starting his own family business. He had an amazing way of bringing people together and was always giving of his time and talents to anyone. Pete loved music, which included singing and karaoke. In his spare time, Pete enjoyed cooking and loved playing the guitar, piano and being spontaneous. His faith and love of Jesus was extremely important to him and helped to mold the man he became. Pete's faith was the guiding presence throughout his journey and offered him great peace in the end as he reunited with his older brother, David. Pete was a family man and loved bringing the family together.



He is survived by his seven children: Megin (Tim) Flitter, Nick (Renee) Klitzka, Teya (Chris) Millerleile, Zach (Taeler) Klitzka, Angela (Danny) Hutchens, Taylor Klitzka, and Logan Klitzka. He also leaves his mother, Dorothy Klitzka, his loving companion, Beckie Apfel, along with his siblings: Mike (Becky) Klitzka, Jeff (Michelle) Klitzka, Sharon Klitzka, Patty Gamboa, and Deanna (Tom) Kerl. Pete leaves his beloved grandchildren: Macy, Dylan, Marshall, Natalie, Hudson, Sawyer, Christian, Tara, Jax, Jadyn, Elsa, Kennedy, Ariah, and Alex, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pete is preceded in death by a brother, David, and nephews, Nathan and Ryan.



A gathering celebrating his life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, June 29th from 10 AM - 12 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family contributions are appreciated. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2019