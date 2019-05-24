|
|
Peter Kaminecki
Pulaski - Peter Kaminecki, age 71, of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Peter was born on July 10, 1947 in the Town of Lessor to the late Paul and Helen (Czarnik) Kaminecki, Sr. Peter served his country honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam. Upon returning from the military he returned to farming and eventually took over the family farm. Peter was a very private man and enjoyed walks in the woods and polka music.
Peter is survived by his brother, Paul (Gloria) Kaminecki, Jr. as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Norbert, and a sister, Angie Fiedorowicz.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Town of Navarino. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2019