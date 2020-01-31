Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Peter L. Verhaagh


1944 - 2020
Peter L. Verhaagh Obituary
Peter L. Verhaagh

Green Bay - Peter L. Verhaagh, 75, Green Bay, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1944, in Green Bay to Leo and Genevieve (Destiche) Verhaagh.

Peter graduated from Premontre High School, Class of 1962, and later attended UW-GB. Peter worked for Just For Kids Daycare as a bookkeeper and often did bookkeeping for many others out of his home. One of his favorite pastimes was golfing with his uncle, Norb Destiche. Peter enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at Edgewater Beach, where he even built the sea wall - hand mixing his own cement.

Peter is survived by his siblings, David Verhaagh, Donna Drabes, and Mary Verhaagh; sister-in-law, Katherine Selsmeyer-Verhaagh; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Thomas, Dennis, and Paul.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 4; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m., with Deacon Tom Mahoney officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
