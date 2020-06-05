Peter M. Platten, Jr.
Green Bay - Peter M. Platten, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1939 to Helen Brown Platten and Peter M. Platten, Sr. in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Pete graduated from Green Bay West High School and went on to earn degrees in Finance and Accounting from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He was a member of the varsity track team at UW. He then served in the U.S. Army as a Captain in the Army Finance Corps. Pete was stationed at a missile base in Turkey during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was then stationed at the Fifth Army Headquarters in Chicago. There, he prepared the budget for the Fifth Army and presented it to Secretary of Defense McNamara in Washington D.C.; for that service he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. After his active service, he served seven additional years in the reserves.
Pete began his banking career with Continental Bank. It was in Chicago that he met his wife, Bonnie. They married on June 27, 1964. Shortly after, they moved to Green Bay where Pete worked for West Side State Bank and became the bank President. Throughout his career, he grew the company until it was merged with Valley Bank in Appleton. He then became President of the combined corporation. In 1993, Valley Bank merged with M&I Corporation where he then served as Vice Chairman until his retirement.
In 1979, Pete was asked to join the Board of Directors of the Green Bay Packers, 5 years later he was elected to the Executive Committee where he served as Secretary and then Vice President until his retirement in 2000. He was integral in shaping the team into the world class organization that it is today. Over the course of his career, he served on numerous boards and chaired capital campaigns for St. Mary's Hospital, St. Joseph Academy, and the University of Wisconsin Grainger School of Business. In 1993, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of Wisconsin School of Business.
In his free time, Pete enjoyed sailing, downhill skiing, making maple syrup, and gardening. Those who knew Pete, knew he was happiest "north of the tension line" on his sailboat, Elan, in Door County.
Pete and Bonnie were fortunate enough to have traveled all over the world visiting every continent except Antarctica. They made friends everywhere they visited and maintained worldwide friendships.
Pete is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie; children, Carrie (Kevin) Liebhauser, Peter (Lisa) Platten, and Christopher (Elizabeth) Platten; and his grandchildren, Peter Platten V, Katherine Platten, Nate Liebhauser, Madeleine Platten, Jenna Liebhauser, Sophia Platten, Will Platten. He is also survived by his sisters, Anne (Larry) Lemke and Jane (Rob) Huver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Pati Ericson.
Special thanks go out to Unity Hospice and the team of caregivers who helped the family at a very difficult time.
A private funeral will be held for the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Pete may be made to The Door County Community Foundation, 222 N. 3rd Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. www.doorcountycommunityfoundation.org/donate
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.