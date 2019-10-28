|
|
Peter M. Tweedale, age 62, passed away on October 26, 2019 after a long-time battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was born on October 6, 1957 in Green Bay the son of Alvin and Imogene (DeWitt) Tweedale. Peter graduated from West High School and furthered his education at NWTI as a diesel mechanic. He worked at Packer City International Trucks for 35 years. Peter was a handyman and loved helping out, whether it was your car or home he usually had a solution. Peter was an avid outdoorsman, he loved gardening, hunting, fishing, ATV trail riding, camping and spending time up north at the cabin. He also enjoyed trap shooting and going to the Brown County Sportsman's Club and Dunbar Sportsman's Club. Peter enjoyed playing cards, specifically, 31 and Rummy with his family; also Texas Hold'em Tournaments. He also loved playing games on his computer. He was a very social person and loved spending time with his many friends, whether at Bingo or while watching the Packers or Brewers.
Peter is survived by two daughters: Melissa Tweedale and Rebecca (Ryan) Campbell; three grandchildren: Kyle, Chloe, and Keely; his mother, Imogene Tweedale, brother and sisters: Nancy (John) Steffes, Myra (Frank) Zeiske, Cynthia (Ed) Schultz, Tina (Mike) Coniff, and Scott (Jean) Tweedale; special friend, Sandy and her children: Greg and Steven; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Tweedale, sister, Debra Pollatz, and long-time childhood friend, Geno Davis.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm with memorial service at 3:30 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019