Philip Giovingo
Green Bay - Philip J. Giovingo, best husband, father, grandfather and friend, of Green Bay, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Joseph P. and Antoinette (Cina) Giovingo. When Philip was eleven, Antoinette married Frank Kobes. They moved from New Orleans to Wisconsin to farm. Philip graduated from Nicolet-West De Pere High School in 1953. After graduation, he went on to serve our country in the United States Navy Reserves. Philip was an avid golfer; so much so that when he proposed to Carol, he had her engagement ring in his golf bag. They golfed on courses throughout the country, spending their honeymoon golfing in Hawaii. Philip loved every moment that he was able to spend time in New Orleans, the music, the vibe…. He had been employed by L.A. Edlebeck for many years. After retirement, Philip worked at Target for 15 years and love the job. He was a volunteer for Bellin Hospital at the fitness center, welcoming the members. They all miss his smiling face. Philip loved playing cribbage with his buddies, working crossword puzzles and reading. He had a wonderful voice and loved to sing.
Philip is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol; children, Angela (Eric) Tellijohn, Lynn (Mark) Hilgart, and Kim (Brian) Wickman; grandchildren, Mallory (Lewis) Smith, Garrett Wickman, Colton Hilgart, Grant Fortney, Shaun (Amanda) Hilgart, and Lauren (Eric) Forseth; great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Weston, and Hayden; siblings, Ruth Van Rite, Pat (George) VanderLinden, and Robert (Jan) Kobes and aunts, Lucille Cina and Gina (Roy) Cina. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; many aunts and uncles in New Orleans; and other relatives.
There will be a visitation held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2771 Oakwood Dr., Green Bay, from 2-4 PM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Philip's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Philip's family would like to thank Unity Hospice-4th Floor nurses, family and friends for all their care, compassion and support throughout this difficult time.
He was a man full of one liners and witt;
he is going to be deeply missed
by all he knew.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019