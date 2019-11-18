|
|
Philip J. Berg
Green Bay - Philip J. Berg, 92, Green Bay, formerly of Rice Lake, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born December 22, 1926 to Adolph "Duffy" and Mary (Hoffman) Berg. On November 26, 1949 he married Elizabeth "Bette" DeJung. She preceded him in death on October 20, 1988. On September 23, 1994 he married the former Patricia (Fonder) Stascak. Phil proudly served in the U.S. Marines during World War II and the Korean War, where he was a heavy equipment mechanic.
Phil was very active with the Rice Lake American Legion Post 87. He was the editor of the American Legion Scuttlebutt and also joined the Green Bay American Legion when he moved in 1967. Phil was a founding member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 11 - Sullivan Wallen Chapter in Green Bay. He was grateful to take an Old Glory Honor Flight in April 2016 with this son, Mark.
Phil enjoyed being a member of the Baylander's Barbershop Chorus for many years and also the president of the chorus. He liked to keep his hands busy with woodworking, making many Christmas gifts for his family. Professionally, Phil worked for Hostess as a delivery driver, and the kids got to enjoy all the perks! Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Rick (Sherry), Mark (Kim), Mary (Dave) Scray, Tony (Nancy), Chris, Katy Theys, Margee Albers; his step-children, Dan Stascak , Tom (Cindy) Stascak, Steve (Shelley) Stascak, Kathy (Rick) Kinney, Bill Stascak; 27 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; in-laws, Janet DeJung, Helen DeJung, Jim and RaeNell DeJung; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jim (Debbie) Berg; step-son, Mike Stascak; siblings, Edward (Beatrice) Berg, Ruby (Art) Stolk.
Friends may call at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N. Maple Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Phil's family extends their gratitude to the wonderful and compassionate staff of Woodside Lutheran Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019