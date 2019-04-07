|
|
Philip Loritz
Oneida - Philip J. Loritz, 80, Oneida, found peace on Friday, April 5, 2019 with his family by his side and was welcomed in Heaven by his son Dave and other family members.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:45 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2771 Oakwood Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 P.M. with Father Paul Demuth Celebrating and assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx, Pastoral Leader.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday, edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019