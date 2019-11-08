|
|
Philip S. Lingelbach
New Berlin - Passed away on November 7th, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Mercedes "Micki" Lingelbach.
A visitation will be held at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church (15250 W. Cleveland Ave. New Berlin) on Wednesday, November 13th from 11:00 to 12:30pm with a funeral service to follow. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 414-321-7440, www.heritagefuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019