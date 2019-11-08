Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Blessed Savior Lutheran Church
15250 W. Cleveland Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Blessed Savior Lutheran Church
15250 W. Cleveland Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Philip S. Lingelbach

Philip S. Lingelbach Obituary
Philip S. Lingelbach

New Berlin - Passed away on November 7th, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving husband of the late Mercedes "Micki" Lingelbach.

A visitation will be held at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church (15250 W. Cleveland Ave. New Berlin) on Wednesday, November 13th from 11:00 to 12:30pm with a funeral service to follow. Burial to follow at Highland Memorial Park.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Heritage Funeral Homes, 414-321-7440, www.heritagefuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
