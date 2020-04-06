|
Philip Tetting
Suring - Philip R. Tetting, age 64 of Suring, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Phil was born on February 26, 1956 to the late Harold and Charlotte (Jean Pierre) Tetting. For 22 years, Phil was married to Jackie and they had two children, Dan and Mike. Phil was a hard working man and a great father. He was very proud of his good driving record as a cross country truck driver. His personality was infectious, and he touched the lives of everyone who came in contact with him.
Phil is survived by his two sons, Dan Tetting and Mike Tetting; former-wife, Jackie Tetting; two brothers, Paul (Valerie) Tetting and Dan Fulghum; special friend, Doreen Thompson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug.
The service dates cannot be selected at this time. In the future, a celebration of life will be held for Phil. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Phil will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020