|
|
Philip Wasielewski
Pulaski - Philip "Ole Boy" Wasielewski, 78, Pulaski, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at Jack and Engrid Meng Residence in Ledgeview. The son of Joseph and Regina (Kaczmarowski) Wasielewski was born March 4, 1941, at home in Kaukauna and grew up in the Pulaski area.
On May 20, 1961, Philip married Diana Wilber at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple recently celebrated their 58th anniversary. Philip worked for 33 years at the Pulaski Canning Factory. He was proud to have driven over a million miles for the company. Philip also operated his "Little Beef and Pig Farm" in Pulaski and was a fan of John Deere tractors.
Philip liked the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, making wood, hunting, and snowmobiling. He loved having booyah parties, and was tight-lipped with his secret recipe. Philip loved listening to polka music, smoking cigars, and dousing himself with swamp juice (his cologne-and it did smell really good). Philip and the family also made homemade polish sausage, which they gladly shared with family and friends. If you happened to be at the house when WWE wrestling came on, you moved into 2nd place on Philip's attention span. He was a good, faith-filled man who loved his family and prayed the rosary every day.
Survivors include his wife, Diana; six daughters: Annette (Jack) Van Lannen, Pulaski, Theresa (Brad) Steward, Kansas City, MO, Nancy (Randy) Mathew, Cecil, Laurie Wasielewski, Pulaski, Wendy Swiecichowski, Gillett, and Lynda (Mike) Pigeon, Suamico; 13 grandchildren: Amanda, Stacey and Melissa (Adam), Kaleigh and Kristen (JD), Natalea and Miranda, Cody (Meagan), Whitley, Wesley, Wiley, Willey, and Waverley; eight great-grandchildren: Leslie and Colton, Eliana, Sienna and Lane, Bryker, Emilia, and Wyatt; one brother, Walter (Donna) Wasielewski, Green Bay; two sisters: Genny (Richard) Hodkiewicz, Pulaski and Joyce Diederich, Pulaski; Diana's family; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Philip was preceded in death by one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Ken) Schwiner.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday with the Wake Service at 5:00p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding.
The family requests, NO FLOWERS PLEASE.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, Fr. Patrick, and all those who brought Philip the Sunday Eucharist.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 31, 2019