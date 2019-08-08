|
Philomene Quigley
Green Bay - Philomene Quigley, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Luxemburg, WI on April 4, 1919 to Caroline and Joseph Aschenbrenner.
On September 8, 1945, Philomene was united in marriage to James Quigley at St. Willebrord Catholic Church. In 1950, she helped James start his business, Standard Printing Company.
Philomene enjoyed gardening, square dancing with the Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club and volunteering at the American Red Cross and St. Vincent de Paul for over 35 years. She was also a long-time member of the St. Agnes choir and was one of the co-founders along with her husband, James of the musical group The Memory Makers, a band that entertained at local nursing homes.
Philomene is survived by her three children, Mary (special friend Bill), Charles (Lisa) and William (Linda); four grandchildren, Michelle (Matt), Lisa (Guillermo), Andrew and Elizabeth (special friend, Jake); and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elena and Alex.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 12; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the caring staffs of Tender Hearts Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019