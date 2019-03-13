|
Phoebe C. Wendricks
Rio Creek - Phoebe C. Wendricks, 85, Rio Creek, passed away the morning of Monday, March 11, 2019, at The Autumn Fields of Luxemburg.
Phoebe was born December 31, 1933, in the town of Casco, daughter of the late Joseph and Adele (Malcore) Moreau. On July 5, 1958, she married Ronald B. Wendricks at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln. Ron preceded her in death on March 28, 2016. They were married 57 years.
Phoebe was a stay at home mom until her youngest child started school. She then began her custodial duties at the Algoma Schools in 1975. After her retirement in 1995, she enjoyed going to the elderly meal site and playing cards with her friends.
She truly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. In June 2018, the joy of meeting her first Great Grandchild brought a smile and sparkle to her eyes. Her Grandchildren were her pride and joy; she would do anything for them. Whether it was making her famous butter burgers or peanut butter balls she was always up for the task. She complained a little about making drumstick torte when they asked, but you know she did it anyway. If they wanted her to attend an event, they were involved in, she was more than willing to attend no matter where it took her.
We were so proud of Mom when she decided to go back to school to get her GED. She led by example and taught us all you can accomplish anything you want at any age if you put your best foot forward.
Survivors include her three children: daughter, Cheryl (Jake) Lautenbach, Casco; daughter Terrie (Chuck Hildebrandt) Wendricks, Chicago, IL; and son, Barry (Kelly) Wendricks, DePere; four grandchildren: Jacob (Stacy) Lautenbach, Acworth, GA; Scot Lautenbach, Green Bay; and Cami & Carli Wendricks, DePere; and Great Granddaughter Nova Lautenbach, Acworth, GA; four sisters-in-law; Mildred Moreau, Casco, Joyce Fitzgerald, Thornton, CO; Judy (Tom) Mix, Green Bay; and Sandy DeBroux, Casco. Phoebe is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine (Anthony) Deprey, Gladys (Harry) Jandrin; and brother Mose Moreau. Brothers-in-law Roland (Laverne) Wendricks, Armand (Pat) Wendricks, Edward (Beverly) Wendricks, Jr., Thomas Fitzgerald and Frank DeBroux.
Friends may call at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home, Casco, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday morning at the FUNERAL HOME until 10:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lincoln, with Fr. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to either the or the Dementia Society of America.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Autumn Fields, Luxemburg, WI, for the loving care Phoebe received over the past 17 months and also to the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living, DePere, WI where she resided for 17 months prior to Autumn Fields; as well as Unity Hospice and its employees for the compassion Phoebe and her family were shown.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019