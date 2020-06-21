Phyllis G. Streckenbach
Anston - Phyllis G. Streckenbach, 86, Anston, died peacefully Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, at Jack and Engrid Meng Residence with her family at her side. The daughter of Peter and Frances (Konczal) Paluch was born November 14, 1933, at home. On September 13, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Lee Streckenbach, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pulaski. The couple lived and raised their family in Anston.
Phyllis had been employed at H. C. Prange in the Advertising department for 25 years. When they closed, she worked at Wisconsin Public Service until retiring at the age of 70. She was a devoted member and active volunteer at SS. Edward and Isidore Parish in Flintville where she belonged to the Altar-Rosary Society.
Phyllis enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the family cottage in Mountain. She and Lee were avid travelers and especially enjoyed a trip to Europe for their 50th anniversary.
Survivors include her husband, Lee; one daughter, Elizabeth (Bruce) Bachhuber, Green Bay; one daughter-in-law, Lori Streckenbach, Colorado; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Lee's brother, Clifford (Sally) Streckenbach, Appleton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathleen Kores; one son, William Streckenbach; an infant brother; and four sisters.
A Private Funeral Mass for the immediate family will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at SS. Edward and Isidore Church in Flintville, Fr. David Hoffman presiding. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on SS. Edward and Isidore Parish Facebook page.
The family requests, NO FLOWERS PLEASE.
You are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (please put the family's name on the outside envelope with your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Streckenbach family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.