Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Garlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis (Powless) Garlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis (Powless) Garlow Obituary
Phyllis (Powless) Garlow

De Pere - Phyllis (Powless) Garlow, 87, of De Pere, passed away January 26, 2020 after a short illness. Born on January 23, 1933, and raised in Oneida, she is the daughter of the late William and Lucille (Thomas) Powless. She graduated from East High School. Phyllis married Albert Garlow in Chicago, IL. She owned Joe's Log Cabin in Oneida for fifteen years. Phyllis throughout her life made dream catchers and was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Richard) Denn; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Patricia "Tooty" Powless; son-in-law, Henry Delagarza; special niece and nephew, Rosemary (Ron) Patrick, Dawn Powless and many other nieces and nephews.

Phyllis preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; son, Gerald "Jerry" Powless; daughter, Georgia Delagarza; siblings, Carmen (Jack) Pasquale; brothers, William Powless and Gerald Powless (special friend, Mussy).

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St. Wednesday, January 29, from 4 PM until 7 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of the funeral at 1 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and her grandchild, Moose.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -