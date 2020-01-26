|
Phyllis (Powless) Garlow
De Pere - Phyllis (Powless) Garlow, 87, of De Pere, passed away January 26, 2020 after a short illness. Born on January 23, 1933, and raised in Oneida, she is the daughter of the late William and Lucille (Thomas) Powless. She graduated from East High School. Phyllis married Albert Garlow in Chicago, IL. She owned Joe's Log Cabin in Oneida for fifteen years. Phyllis throughout her life made dream catchers and was an excellent seamstress.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Richard) Denn; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Patricia "Tooty" Powless; son-in-law, Henry Delagarza; special niece and nephew, Rosemary (Ron) Patrick, Dawn Powless and many other nieces and nephews.
Phyllis preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; son, Gerald "Jerry" Powless; daughter, Georgia Delagarza; siblings, Carmen (Jack) Pasquale; brothers, William Powless and Gerald Powless (special friend, Mussy).
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St. Wednesday, January 29, from 4 PM until 7 PM. Visitation will continue Thursday at the funeral home from 11 AM until the time of the funeral at 1 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and her grandchild, Moose.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020