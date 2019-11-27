|
|
Phyllis M. Haworth
Green Bay - Phyllis M. Haworth, age 75, passed away peacefully at the Unity Hospice Residence on November 26, 2019. She was born in Daggett, Michigan on July 14, 1944 to Philip and Stella (Godlewski) Duffrin. She graduated from Holy Name High School in Escanaba, Michigan and later from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She taught school for many years in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After retiring, she drove school bus and enjoyed her students. Phyllis loved to crochet, especially doilies, gardening, bird watching, and flowers, especially her roses.
She is survived by her husband Larry of 53 years and her son Rob of West Allis, WI. She is also survived by her Christ Alone Church family.
Many thanks for the loving care by the Bellin Cancer Clinic nurses, Dr. Kevin Mortara and his staff, and Lynn Kananen. Also to the loving care by the Unity Hospice nurses Cyndy and Dawn.
According to her wishes, there will be a small service at Christ Alone Church, 505 E. Allouez Avenue, at 1:00 pm on Wednesday December 4, 2019 with a visitation at 12:00 pm.
Funeral services are being taken care of by the Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019