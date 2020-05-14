Services
Phyllis M. Kamke


1925 - 2020
Denmark - Phyllis M. Kamke, 94, Denmark resident, formerly of Schofield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1925 in Wausau to the late Otto and Helen (Wendorf) Kopplin. On June 20, 1942, she married Edgar Kamke, Jr. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Schofield, he preceded her in death on May 11, 2008. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, reading and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Mirian) Kamke, Sarasota, FL; daughter, Peggy (John) Kruczek, Denmark; granddaughter, Renee (Camilo) Cerro, Barcelona, Spain; grandson, Sean (Renae) McNamara, Eureka, MT; great grandson, Greg Werbowsky, New York, New York; daughter-in-law, Vicki Kamke, Colorado Springs, CO; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Rickey and Michael Kamke; and brother, Terrence Kopplin.

There will be no formal services and she will be interred at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020
