Phyllis M. Konkle
Freedom - Phyllis M. Konkle, 81, of Freedom, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born September 19, 1937 to Norbert J. and Geneva (McCoy) Green. Phyllis lived in the Freedom area all her life. She married Vernon Konkle September 9, 1961 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Freedom.
Phyllis graduated from Freedom High School in 1955 one of two Valedictorians. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. After Graduation, Phyllis worked for American National Can Co. (later known as Pechiney) for 29 years at the Neenah Technical Center.
Phyllis was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Nicholas Church for more than 20 years. Phyllis and Vernon served Mass for many funerals. She was a volunteer at St. Nicholas School for many years in the library and with small reading groups. The students at St. Nicholas always made her smile. She received the Compassionate Heart Award from St. Nicholas School for her work with small reading groups. Books were a very important part of her life.
Phyllis was very proud of her daughters and their accomplishments. She was especially pleased that they were also members of the National Honor Society.
Phyllis and Vernon traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland, Germany and the beautiful country of Austria. The mountains were her favorite. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and loved their Golden Retrievers.
Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Dr. Darlene Konkle and spouse Wayne Lembke, Madison; a brother Paul (Pearl) Green, Freedom; a sister Sharon (Carl) Van Asten, Appleton and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by Vernon's family: Roy Rickert, Appleton and Joyce Konkle, Green Bay.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Vernon in 2016; her daughter Yvonne Konkle in 1990; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Berdina Konkle; a brothers and sisters-in-law: Elmer and Bev Konkle, Viola Rickert, Urban Konkle, Anita and Vernon "Shorty" Gerritts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Darlene would like to thank Fr. Walter and Deacon Gary Vanness for their visits. She would also like to thank all of the wonderful neighbors, especially Don Vyvyan and Matt and Stephanie Garvey for all of their help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019