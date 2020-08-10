Phyllis M. Norgard
Green Bay - Phyllis M. Norgard, age 73, of Green Bay, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1946 to Delos and Janice (Jones) Krieger. Phyllis graduated from Preble High School in 1964. She married Gary C. Norgard in Green Bay, on December 26, 1992. He preceded her in death in 2005. Phyllis had been employed as an executive assistant. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed being with her family and going to church. She loved spending her time cross stitching and making blankets, as well as taking trips and being with her sisters.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, John Paul (Tracee) Casey, Scott Delos DeVillers; her daughter, Amy Anne Koller; five grandchildren, Shawna (Ourada) (Nicholas, Sr.) Ward, Alexander Koller, Gabrielle Casey, Zachary Koller and Olivia Casey; one great-grandchild, Nicholas Ward, Jr.; sisters, Julie (John) Brunette, Eagle River, WI and Karla (Michael) Parmentier, Maribel, WI., nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, Janice Belleau and Delos Krieger; her stepmother, Lore Krieger; one brother, Berndt Krieger, two nieces, Kara and Kathleen Parmentier.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Gardens.