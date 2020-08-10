1/1
Phyllis M. Norgard
Phyllis M. Norgard

Green Bay - Phyllis M. Norgard, age 73, of Green Bay, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1946 to Delos and Janice (Jones) Krieger. Phyllis graduated from Preble High School in 1964. She married Gary C. Norgard in Green Bay, on December 26, 1992. He preceded her in death in 2005. Phyllis had been employed as an executive assistant. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Phyllis enjoyed being with her family and going to church. She loved spending her time cross stitching and making blankets, as well as taking trips and being with her sisters.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, John Paul (Tracee) Casey, Scott Delos DeVillers; her daughter, Amy Anne Koller; five grandchildren, Shawna (Ourada) (Nicholas, Sr.) Ward, Alexander Koller, Gabrielle Casey, Zachary Koller and Olivia Casey; one great-grandchild, Nicholas Ward, Jr.; sisters, Julie (John) Brunette, Eagle River, WI and Karla (Michael) Parmentier, Maribel, WI., nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, Janice Belleau and Delos Krieger; her stepmother, Lore Krieger; one brother, Berndt Krieger, two nieces, Kara and Kathleen Parmentier.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Phyllis' family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
