Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis VanLieshout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Mae VanLieshout


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Mae VanLieshout Obituary
Phyllis Mae Van Lieshout

Rothschild - Phyllis M. Van Lieshout, 90, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born Phyllis Winnekin on December 17, 1928 in Green Bay, WI. She is the daughter of the late Ralph Winnekin and Mary (Martel) Winnekin. On February 12, 1949, she married James Van Lieshout and moved with him and their young family to Rothschild, WI in 1954.

Phyllis enjoyed a myriad of crafts and her annual trips to craft camp. She was an avid knitter. Friends and family were frequent recipients of her dish rags and scarves.

In retirement, Phyllis participated in numerous volunteer commitments including the Hospice House in Wausau, the Badger State Winter Games and helping the families at St. Care's as an aide in the out-patient surgery waiting room. She also knit caps for the newborn nursery and hats and mittens for the elementary school children who did not have any.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Joan) Van Lieshout, Freeport, IL; Bonnie (Dick) Shane, Greenfield; Theresa (Doug Purdy) Van Lieshout, Wausau; Ann (Jim) Hinner, Madison; and Paul Van Lieshout, Wausau. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her sister, Faye (Ralph) Klasen, Green Bay; along with many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Bill Van Lieshout; grandson, Joey Hinner; brothers, John Winnekin and Bill Winnekin; and sisters, Mary Servotte and Pat Vanden Avond.

Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum during a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to a local Hospice provider of your choice, or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 4404 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now