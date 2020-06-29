Phyllis Meles
Phyllis Meles

Suamico - Phyllis Mae Meles, age 76 of Suamico, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Bay Harbor Senior Living Center in Suamico. Phyllis was born on May 10, 1944 to the late Victor and Maxine (Tate) Meles in Suring. She graduated from Suring High School with the Class of 1962 and went on to graduate from UW-Oshkosh in 1967 with a bachelor's degree in Library Science. For several years, Phyllis worked as a librarian in Manitowoc until becoming disabled with severe depression. She worked periodically in a few other positions. Phyllis enjoyed growing and caring for plants.

Phyllis is survived by her brother, LeRoy (Rosemary) Meles of Denmark; a niece, Karen (Kelly) Rottier of Seymour; two nephews, Keith (Jennifer) Meles of Chanhassen, MN and Kevin (Kelly) Meles of Hobart.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home (116 South Krueger St., Suring, WI 54174) from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Phyllis will be interred at Breed Union Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
