Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phyllis (Huse) Robbins


1932 - 2019
Phyllis (Huse) Robbins Obituary
Phyllis (Huse) Robbins

Green Bay - Phyllis (Huse) Robbins, 87, Green Bay, passed away peacefully October 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born on May 14, 1932, she is the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Huse. After marrying her high school sweetheart, John, she went on to raise her five children. There were special memories made with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Deborah Robbins, Kathryn and John Wunderlich, Steven and Karen Robbins, Carrie and Kevin Tesch, Julie Herrscher and special friend Jon Clapper all of Green Bay; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John and brother, Frank.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St. Wednesday October 23, from 5 PM until 7 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Bay Area Humane Society.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
