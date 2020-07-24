1/1
Phyllis Rossal
1923 - 2020
Phyllis Rossal

Green Bay - Phyllis C Rossal, 97, died peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born February 26, 1923 in Green Bay to the late Edward and Mary Herhold. She graduated from East High School, earned a bachelor's degree from Lawrence University and later earned her master's degree from St. Norbert College.

Phyllis began her teaching career in Iowa and later moved back to Green Bay and married Frank Rossal, who preceded her in death on January 15th, 2010. She also served as church organist and choir director at several Green Bay churches. In addition she performed in stage productions. She enjoyed golf, card games with friends and bowling. In their retirement years, Phyllis and Frank went on many scenic rides.

Phyllis is survived by her 3 sons Kenneth (Jeanne), Allen, and Carl (Pat), daughter-in-law Roberta "Bobbie", three grandchildren, Lara, Adam and Wesley; two great grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Robert, sisters Wilma and Alta.

Phyllis's family gives thanks to the caring staff at Carrington and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
