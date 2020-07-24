Phyllis Rossal
Green Bay - Phyllis C Rossal, 97, died peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born February 26, 1923 in Green Bay to the late Edward and Mary Herhold. She graduated from East High School, earned a bachelor's degree from Lawrence University and later earned her master's degree from St. Norbert College.
Phyllis began her teaching career in Iowa and later moved back to Green Bay and married Frank Rossal, who preceded her in death on January 15th, 2010. She also served as church organist and choir director at several Green Bay churches. In addition she performed in stage productions. She enjoyed golf, card games with friends and bowling. In their retirement years, Phyllis and Frank went on many scenic rides.
Phyllis is survived by her 3 sons Kenneth (Jeanne), Allen, and Carl (Pat), daughter-in-law Roberta "Bobbie", three grandchildren, Lara, Adam and Wesley; two great grandchildren. Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Robert, sisters Wilma and Alta.
Phyllis's family gives thanks to the caring staff at Carrington and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
.