|
|
Phyllis Watermolen
Suring - Phyllis D. Watermolen, age 82 of Suring (formerly of Green Bay), passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Phyllis was born on October 30, 1937 to the late Anthony and Stella (Pawlak) Hendricks. In December 1958, Phyllis married David Watermolen Sr. Over her life, Phyllis worked at many places including Kaap's Restaurant, H.C. Prange Company, and Oneida Bingo and Casino. Phyllis greatly enjoyed shopping, completing word puzzles, watching the birds, eating chocolate covered cherries and especially spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis wanted to make sure her grandchildren and family knew how much she loved them. She would often say, "Don't miss me when I'm gone, but think about everything I was able to enjoy with you over the years."
Phyllis is survived by her 3 sons, Kevin (Jane) Watermolen of Bonduel, David (Donna) Watermolen Jr. of Krakow, and Dreux Watermolen of Madison; a daughter, Judee Bjorn of Park Rapids, MN; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one expected; 2 brothers, Jerry Hendricks of Gresham and Richard (Teri) Hendricks of Wittenburg; 2 sisters, Sharon Hendricks and Jeannie Lupe, both of Shawano. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents; son-in-law, Ken Bjorn; sister, Yvonne.
The service dates cannot be selected at this time. In the future, a celebration of life will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Phyllis in her time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020