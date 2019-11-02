|
Priscilla "Dill" Druckrey
Green Valley - Priscilla "Dill" Druckrey, age 71 of Green Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Dill was born on March 3, 1948 to the late Erwin and Althea (Noster) Rosenberg. On November 2, 1968, Dill married Jerry "Pee-Wee" Druckrey at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Dill worked at Pulaski State Bank for 12 years and then worked at Georgia Pacific for 29.5 years. After retirement, Dill took travel school classes. Dill enjoyed volunteering, spending many days working at the Gillett Food Pantry and serving as its secretary. She was a very caring woman and was instrumental in raising her grandchildren. Dill enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. She was a dedicated member of the Gillett American Legion Auxiliary Post 300 and Faith United Church in Gillett.
Dill is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry; 2 sons, Todd Druckrey and Ted (Amy Laux) Druckrey; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Druckrey and Jason Druckrey; 5 siblings, Phillip Rosenberg, Susie (Dean) Calewarts, Bruce (Susan) Rosenberg, Cindy Rosenberg, and Scott (Ann) Rosenberg; a brother-in-law, Mike (Joan) Druckrey; a sister-in-law, Jean (Jim) Bleick. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Edmund and Evelyn Druckrey; niece, Heather Bleick.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Faith United Lutheran Church (11465 Old U, Gillett, WI 54124) from 4 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Faith United Lutheran Church from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor John Laatsch officiating. Dill will be interred in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Pulcifer. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Team at Bellin Health and the staff of Unity Hospice for the excellent care offered to Dill in her time of need. Further thanks to Dill's friends who helped her during her journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019