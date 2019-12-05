|
Priscilla J. Baker
Coleman - Priscilla Jane Baker, 81, passed away peacefully in her rest on Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019, while at a Green Bay hospital. Born Jan. 4, 1938, in Amery, WI, she is the daughter of the late Earl and Iva Priscilla (Densmore) Elkins. Priscilla graduated from Luck High School. She married William "Bill" Baker on March 6, 1959. The couple raised four birth children, seven adopted children, and cared for 25 foster children. Priscilla was a dedicated homemaker and children's Bible teacher who lovingly cooked for her family. Priscilla found true joy in baking cookies for friends and family. Priscilla professed her faith in her personal Savior, Jesus Christ.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill; nine loving children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ruth Ann Baker; son, John Littlejohn Baker; and sister, Ruth Ann (Roy) Busch.
A memorial service will be held at Section Eight Baptist Church, W10088 W20th Road, Pound, WI, 54161, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Green Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22, 2019