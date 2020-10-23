1/1
Priscilla VanLanen "Percy" Knaub
1930 - 2020
Priscilla "Percy" Van Lanen Knaub

Lakewood - Priscilla "Percy" J. Van Lanen Knaub, age 90 of Lakewood, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Percy was born on September 11, 1930 to the late Earl and Margaret (Agnoli) Lewins. On September 11, 1948, Priscilla married Merlin Van Lanen. For 26 years, the couple owned and operated the Lakewood Hotel and Bar. After 39 years of marriage, Merlin passed away on February 18, 1987 after a courageous battle with cancer. On March 15, 1995, Percy married Fred Knaub. He passed away on May 16, 2013 after a brief illness.

Percy was involved in many volunteer activities, including Red Cross Blood Drives and The Ora Lea Charity Golf Outing at McCauslin Brook Golf Course. She was also a part of the Lioness Club, the card club, the Red Hatters, the Golden Girls and the Lakewood Mardi Gras committee. Percy and Merlin were also instrumental in the forming of Paul Bunyan Snowmobile Club. She is a member of Women on Snow. Percy was also a 49 year member of St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church and worked for funerals and Christmas parties. She was a true blue volunteer where ever needed. Percy was known as the "mayor of Lakewood" for being involved in so many community activities. She was loved by all and will be truly missed. Percy greatly enjoyed reading, baking, going for pontoon boat rides on the lake and fishing. She was able to enjoy many fishing trips to Canada. Percy also greatly enjoyed supporting the Green Bay Packers as an avid fan throughout her life.

Percy is survived by her 3 children, Linda (Randy) Schmidt, Mike (Kathy) Van Lanen and Bonnie (Doug) Bailey; 4 siblings, Donnie Lewins, Marie Secor, Joyce Randerson and Sue (Dan) Lasee; sister-in-law, Judy Lewins; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Merlin and Fred; her daughter, Kathy "Gomer" Wichman; granddaughter, Robyn Van Lanen Saindon; brothers, Bert (Mary) Lewins, George (Donna) Lewins, Robert Lewins; step-brother, Bill (Betty) Cowans; 2 brothers-in-law, George Secor and Donald Randerson.

A private graveside service will be held for Percy. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

A special thanks to Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Percy in her time of need. Further thanks to granddaughter, Tammy Steitzer, for helping Percy and her family with anything they needed.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
