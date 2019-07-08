Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Isaar, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Isaar, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Proxida Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Proxida "Pat" Taylor


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Proxida "Pat" Taylor

Pulaski - On July 7, 2019 Proxida Rose "Pat" Taylor completed the last leg of her journey into the arms of her loving God. Her journey began on August 9, 1921 where she was the first daughter of John and Agnes (Brusky) Tucholski.

She felt the call of service to her country and joined the Army, finally stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia where she met and married her husband of over 51 years Estel Vern "Don" Taylor.

Caring for nine children and a husband was a full-time job, but she always had time to help many others who needed her along her journey.

She lived her faith by prayer and actions and made a point to not only feed our mind and bodies, but our souls with example. It was her goal to make sure we had the tools to stand on our own two feet in our own journey in life but always was there to lend a hand or two as we needed it. This extended to her grandchildren and great grands as she shared her time with them and many other youngsters over the years. She was proud of her service and affiliation with many fine service men and women and often reminded us of their sacrifices for us and their kindness to her after dad died.

We could not have finished the last leg of this journey without help from Heartland Hospice helping us to navigate those last few steps. Her many nieces and nephews visited and prayed with and for her over these many years. One of her last requests was to tell her family young and old that helped her through her life and especially in this last leg of her journey she loved you dearly, prayed for you daily and don't forget to help each other as did for me!

Mom is survived by her children: Pat and Dave Posbrig, Seymour; John and Eileen Taylor, Pulaski; Larry and Mary Taylor Stanwood, MI; Don and Bonnie Taylor, Pulaski; Cathy Taylor-Webb Green Bay; Linda and Tom Haase, Shawano; Jim and Teena Taylor, Longmont, CO; and Jeff and Amy Taylor, Green Bay. Her sister, Naomi Ebert of Austin, Texas; and brother, John Tucholski, Seymour. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grand child; nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons: David and baby Taylor; brother, Myron Tucholski; sister, Anne (Tony) Jurecki; brothers-in-law: Bob Ebert, Alan (Nellie) Taylor, Bob (Joann) Taylor; sister-in-law, Ave (Dick) Charles; mother-in-law, Helen Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Isaar, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Bob Kabat and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences may be expressed to Pat's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now