Proxida "Pat" Taylor
Pulaski - On July 7, 2019 Proxida Rose "Pat" Taylor completed the last leg of her journey into the arms of her loving God. Her journey began on August 9, 1921 where she was the first daughter of John and Agnes (Brusky) Tucholski.
She felt the call of service to her country and joined the Army, finally stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia where she met and married her husband of over 51 years Estel Vern "Don" Taylor.
Caring for nine children and a husband was a full-time job, but she always had time to help many others who needed her along her journey.
She lived her faith by prayer and actions and made a point to not only feed our mind and bodies, but our souls with example. It was her goal to make sure we had the tools to stand on our own two feet in our own journey in life but always was there to lend a hand or two as we needed it. This extended to her grandchildren and great grands as she shared her time with them and many other youngsters over the years. She was proud of her service and affiliation with many fine service men and women and often reminded us of their sacrifices for us and their kindness to her after dad died.
We could not have finished the last leg of this journey without help from Heartland Hospice helping us to navigate those last few steps. Her many nieces and nephews visited and prayed with and for her over these many years. One of her last requests was to tell her family young and old that helped her through her life and especially in this last leg of her journey she loved you dearly, prayed for you daily and don't forget to help each other as did for me!
Mom is survived by her children: Pat and Dave Posbrig, Seymour; John and Eileen Taylor, Pulaski; Larry and Mary Taylor Stanwood, MI; Don and Bonnie Taylor, Pulaski; Cathy Taylor-Webb Green Bay; Linda and Tom Haase, Shawano; Jim and Teena Taylor, Longmont, CO; and Jeff and Amy Taylor, Green Bay. Her sister, Naomi Ebert of Austin, Texas; and brother, John Tucholski, Seymour. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grand child; nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons: David and baby Taylor; brother, Myron Tucholski; sister, Anne (Tony) Jurecki; brothers-in-law: Bob Ebert, Alan (Nellie) Taylor, Bob (Joann) Taylor; sister-in-law, Ave (Dick) Charles; mother-in-law, Helen Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a parish prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Isaar, on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Bob Kabat and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with military honors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019