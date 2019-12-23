|
R. James Smits
Green Bay - R. James Smits, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 22, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born April 9, 1927, to Bert and Florence (Van Veghel) Smits. Jim attended St. John the Evangelist Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945 and St. Norbert College in 1949 with a Degree in Economics. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. Jim joined the staff at Green Bay Packaging in 1949 and served as Office Manager, Controller and Company Treasurer before retiring in 1993. Jim was an officer for the Green Bay Packaging Credit Union and a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Association of Accountants and the Financial Executives International.
On August 26, 1950, he married Joan Mary Sherlock at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. During their 60 years of marriage they enjoyed traveling to many destinations all over the world. Joan preceded him in death May 2, 2011. Jim had been a Packer season ticket holder since 1957. He was an avid bridge and card player and enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was a faith-filled man who donated time, talent and treasure. After years of membership at St. Agnes Parish, Jim was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish where he volunteered in the office and was a Eucharistic Minister.
Survivors include four children and their spouses, Mary and Dennis Davidson, Sue and Chuck Jolly, Jim and Christine Smits, Paul and Renee Smits; his 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Parins, Michael Parins, Nick (Lisa) Parins, Chad Jolly, Katie (Eric) Lien, Emily (Ben) Phillips, Amy (Andrew) Brothers, Adam (Meggie) Smits, Eric (Emily) Smits, Michael Smits, Rianna Smits and Karina Smits; great-grandchildren, Jane, Jack, Brooks, Stella, Vivian, Hazel, Lenora, Olivia, Evy Mae and Henry; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Larry and Gail Smits, Roy Smits, Dwyn Smits and Cecily "Sis" Sherlock; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Smits; a sister-in-law, Joanie Smits and a brother-in-law, James Sherlock.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Visitation will continue from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. Paul Demuth officiating and Sr. Marla Clercx assisting. Military Honors will conclude the services. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Multiple Sclerosis Association.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019