Ralph H. Bernhardt
Manitowoc - Ralph H. Bernhardt, age 93, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Laurel Grove Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Ralph was born on November 19, 1926 in the town of Gibson, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Oscar and Wilhelmina Fischer Bernhardt. Ralph was a graduate of Mishicot High School with the class of 1944. He served his country with the United States Army from February 1945 to September 1966. From October 1969 to January 1989 Ralph was employed with General Telephone and Electronics. On February 28 1938 he married Clara Arii in Honolulu, Hawaii. She preceded him in death on October 31, 1990. He later married Grace M. Peper on April 9, 1991 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ralph was a member of the Lakeshore United Methodist Church, the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88, and the Military Officers Association. Ralph enjoyed biking, fishing, and work with electronics.
He is survived by his wife Grace, three sons, Wayne (JoAnn Brommer) Bernhardt, Wautoma, Gary (Deb) Bernhardt, Whitelaw, Michael (Roxi) Bernhardt, Cleveland; one daughter, Sandra (Mike) Bernhardt Krogh, Manitowoc; three step sons, Robert (Beverly) Nohr, Glencoe, MN, James Nohr, Manitowoc, and Charles (Jennifer) O'Neil, Glendale, AZ; six step daughters, Kathryn (Ed) Lorenz, Chilton,WI, Judith (Mark) Anderson, Roseville, MN, Mary (Randy) Schussman, Amery, WI, Barbara (Brian) Delger, Albertville, MN, Lori (Greg) Hardrath, Merrill, WI, Susan (Terry) Hardrath, Kellnersville, WI; ten grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Wilhelmina Bernhardt; his first wife, Clara (Arii) Bernhardt; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Alton and Gertrude Bernhardt and Harland and Patricia Bernhardt; one sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Alvin Monfiles; and one daughter-in-law, Patricia Bernhardt.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Lakeshore United Methodist Church, 411 Reed Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Neil Piepenburg. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeal Home on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The visitation will continue at the Lakeshore United Methodist Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be provided at the church by the American Legion Drews Bleser Post #88 following the funeral service.
The funeral service at Lakeshore United Methodist Church will be live streamed at lakeshoreumc.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing to be followed during the visitation and funeral services.
