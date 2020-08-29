1/1
Ralph Hall Jr.
1933 - 2020
Ralph Hall Jr.

Green Bay - Ralph Hall Jr., 87, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in Oconto on July 25, 1933, to Ralph "Butch" and Lorena "Dolly" (Marek) Hall Sr.

Ralph graduated from Oconto High School, where he was an all-state football player. He then went on to Northwestern University before entering the U.S. Air Force. Ralph married Marlene Barribeau in 1955 at St. Peters Church in Oconto. He worked various jobs for the state of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1990.

Ralph really enjoyed hunting with his boys, fishing, and snowmobiling. He appreciated his time spent up at the cabin on Half Moon Lake. Ralph was a handyman that could do it all. He and Marlene were also known for their annual New Year's Eve parties. Most of all Ralph loved his family and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his children, Mike (Jan) Hall, Mark (Rosanne) Hall, and Melissa (Mark) Dittbrender; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Donna Barribeau; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Ginny Schmidt.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Tuesday September 1, from 3 to 6:00 p.m. visitation will be followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. and will conclude with Military Honors. With concerns for the coronavirus, face masks will be required. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Ralph Hall Jr. Family.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Unity Hospice and especially Cindy and Sam for their compassionate care and dedication during his final days.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ralph's name to the American Heart Association.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
