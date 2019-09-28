|
|
Ralph Miller
Sturgeon Bay - Ralph E. Miller, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. He was born Nov. 13, 1925 in Sheboygan to Lawrence and Odelia (Ullman) Miller and graduated from Brussels High School. In April 25, 1953, he married Betty Lou Koehler at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Kolberg. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2016.
Ralph worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for many years. He loved to hunt, fish, and carve wood. In his younger years, Ralph played for Kolberg in the Door County Baseball League. As an avid sports fan he enjoyed following the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers. Ralph served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of American Legion Post #72.
For many years, Ralph and his wife were active members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, serving in numerous capacities. Ralph will be remembered as a man who was always smiling and who never had a bad day.
Survivors include his son Craig Miller of Shawnee, Oklahoma; 2 grandsons, Travis (Fiancé Samantha) Miller of New Mexico and Dustin (Kaley) Miller of Alabama; 1 granddaughter Athena Miller; sister Muriel Miller of Algoma; sister-in-law Carol (Clifford) Karnitz of Algoma; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 3 brothers, Gilbert Miller and infant brothers Jerome and Byron; in-laws Gerhardt and Esther Koehler.
Funeral and veteran services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Algoma. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of service. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Cardinal Ridge C.B.R.F. and the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for the wonderful care and support and to Ted Brauer for taking Ralph on his last fishing trip. Go Cardinals!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019