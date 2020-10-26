Ralph Nienhaus

Ralph NienhausCrivitz - Ralph A. Nienhaus passed away Friday, October 23rd, 2020, surrounded by his wife Ione of 72 years and family.Ralph was born February 5th, 1927 to Henry and Elizabeth Nienhaus. He and siblings were raised on a dairy farm in Greenleaf, WI. At 18 years old, Ralph ventured out and enlisted in the U.S. Army for WWII. After basic training, he spent the next 2 years on various islands in the South Pacific, but primarily was stationed in Hawaii and New Caledonia.After returning home from duty, Ralph started his next big adventure, falling in love and marrying Ione Hudson. No one knew that on June 26, 1948 these two would spend the next 72 years married. Together they had 4 children: David, Stephen, Bonnie, & Glenn. As parents, they spent most of their years in Angelica, WI on a dairy farm. Later when their children were grown, Ralph and Ione moved to Ashwaubenon then Seymour and finally retired in Crivitz, WI.It's impossible to share all the stories and wisdom from Ralph from throughout his 93 years of life but here are a few tidbits: Always do it right the first time, Always have enough dry wood to keep your house warm, Always take multiple breaks when working hard, Always share your life stories (even if they been told before), And never go easy on family during a game of canasta