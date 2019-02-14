Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
503 Grand Ave
Denmark, WI
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
503 Grand Ave
Denmark, WI
Ralph Pantzlaff Obituary
Ralph Pantzlaff

Denmark - Ralph H. Pantzlaff, 75, formerly of Maribel, WI died Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bellin Health.

He was born to the late Hugo and Elvira (Wolter) Pantzlaff on January 29, 1944 in Manitowoc, WI. He married Kathryn A. Radue, May 4, 1963 in Denmark at Christ Lutheran Church. Ralph worked 44 in sheet metal designing safety guards.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Kathy, and sons Mark (Sandy) Pantzlaff, Paul (Rosanne) Pantzlaff, Tim (Laura) Pantzlaff, 6 grandchildren, Allison, Zac, Rachel, Jacob (Special Friend Angie), Michael, and Sophia (Special Friend Michael) along with, two brothers: Lloyd (Sandy) Pantzlaff and Mel (Arlene) Pantzlaff. Ralph also leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by two brothers Ronnie & Bobby, a sister, Arlene (Lenard) Mease, a nephew, Robby Mease, and his father-in-law Earl (Carol) Radue.

Services are Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 503 Grand Ave, Denmark, WI. Family & friends may call from 1 to 3 PM, funeral ceremony at 3 PM with Rev. Dan Schmidt officiating. Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals and Receptions have been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
