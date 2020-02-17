|
Ralph Sternberg
Green Bay - Ralph Sternberg, 92, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1927, to the late Otto and Bessie (Benson) Sternberg in Wausau. On August 8, 1950, Ralph married the late Dorothy Bergeson in Green Bay.
Ralph managed the Red Owl grocery store in Green Bay for 36 years. He then operated Ralph's Olde Tyme Piano Company on Main Street. Ralph was a member of the Lion's Club and served as club president. He enjoyed going to auctions to buy and sell his collections. Ralph cherished his family and was a big-hearted father. We wouldn't be who we are today without the love of our parents.
He is survived by his children, Mary Ellen (Wallace) Mac Mullen and Amy Sternberg; granddaughter, Erin (Adam) Wolf; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ethan, Layla and Jack; one nephew; two nieces; many friends throughout the years.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Myron and David; and his sisters, Florence and Gladys.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Memorial donations may be sent to area Humane Societies.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for all of their love and kindness during Ralph's stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020