Ralph W. Perry
Green Bay - Ralph William Perry, aged 80 of Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1939, to Howard and Margaret Perry (Holloway) in Hanover, MI. Ralph moved to Wisconsin, where he met his future wife Roselyn and graduated from UW Oshkosh. An avid reader, he shared his love of learning over a 37-year teaching career, from a one-room schoolhouse into retirement volunteer work at the Literacy Council. He loved animals, including a passion for dogs; owning a boarding kennel, breeding show animals and volunteering at the New Zoo. He enjoyed travel of all sorts, be it touring Europe or relaxing at the cottage up North. Throughout his life, he supported and inspired those around him, overcoming challenges through humor, patience and a huge, caring heart.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Roselyn (Schnekenberg) Perry; daughter Lisa Ann (Justin) Nero; son Sean (Kathleen) Perry; grandson Canyon Perry; granddaughter Stella Perry; grandson Adam (Sayde) Perry; great-grandson Liam Perry; great-granddaughter Sativa Rose Perry. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and John and sister Dorothy Wheelock.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at St. Philip the Apostle (312 Victoria St, Green Bay, WI 54302) from 12:30pm until 1:30pm. A memorial service will follow at 1:30pm at the church.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice of Green Bay for their compassionate care and Sister Helen for her supporting friendship.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations in Ralph's name may be made to March of Dimes.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019