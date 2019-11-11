|
|
Ramona Delfosse
Oneida - Ramona Marie (Metoxen) Delfosse, 89, Oneida, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The oldest child of Patterson and Elizabeth Louise (Peters) Metoxen, Ramona was born at home in Kaukauna on July 11, 1930.
Ramona was a trailblazer of sorts. She was an avid swimmer and diver at Menasha High School back in the 1940s. She was a hard worker her entire life; starting her career at the Menasha Tissue Mills and working as a machine attendant at R. Sabee for 37 years.
Ramona had four children with her first husband, Nicholas Schommer, and she was a homemaker for years as she raised Paula, Lynn, Cheryle and Colleen. In the late 1960s, Ramona married Donald Delfosse. Together they had twin daughters, Bonnie and Darlene.
She was an fan of Elvis and she enjoyed Packers and Badgers games. She liked slots (even though she wasn't very lucky) but always seemed to win if she got a number on a football board. She was a baby whisperer and a dog whisperer.
Ramona loved her family and holidays and birthdays were her favorite times. She loved to give gifts, cook and bake from scratch. In her later years, Ramona learned how to weave traditional baskets as a member of the Oneida Basket Guild.
Survivors include her children; Paula Schommer, Lynn (Rebecca) Schommer, Cheryle Schommer, Bonnie Delfosse and Darlene (Tim) Flunker. Ramona is further survived by her siblings; Norma (Gerald) Rammer and Lois Metoxen Strong; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patterson and Louise; daughter, Colleen; husband, Donald; brother, Patrick (Sondra) Metoxen; as well as other members of her extended family.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019. The Oneida Hymn singers will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at a future date at Oneida Methodist Cemetery. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to Ramona's family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019