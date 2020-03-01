|
Ramona Joyce Sadlon
Green Bay - Ramona Joyce Sadlon, age 83, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on February 25, 2020.
She was born on April 7, 1936 in Farmington, New Mexico to the late Jessie B. and James G. Miller.
Ramona spent many happy childhood years in New Mexico before traveling to the Midwest as a young woman where she became a dance instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Racine, Wisconsin. She loved to dance! It was there that she met her future husband, George Sadlon. They were united in marriage on January 5, 1957. They moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin to start a printing business and raise a family. Ramona helped with the business before becoming a full-time mom.
She loved to read and was self-taught on many subjects, she was a woman of talent and independence, even putting in her own sidewalks and painting their first home by herself. Ramona became a pilot for small aircraft and went on to establish Executive Air at Austin Straubel airport with her husband George in 1967.
Her love of history inspired a lifetime of genealogical research into her family's origins, which she then published in two family history books. She was a Heritage Hill volunteer for years, dressing in period clothing and demonstrating pioneer skills. Applying her love of history and books, she later became a successful antiquarian book and print dealer, opening her own gallery, Sadlon's Limited, in De Pere, Wisconsin. She was a member of the Antiquarian Bookseller's Association of America and completed workshops and courses at Columbia University, Yale, and Oxford.
Ramona was wonderfully crafty and perfected the art of rosemaling, she also made numerous themed Christmas ornaments. Her cowboy and ranger cookies were loved by all. Her grandchildren spent weeks at "Granny Camp" over the years, a treasured time full of crafts, gardening and visits to the zoo and Bay Beach.
She had a gentle demeanor yet spoke her mind, had a wonderful intelligence and doled out lots of love. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and those who knew her well including her four-legged companion Margaret Catherine.
Ramona is survived by daughter Lisa Sadlon O'Brien, Milwaukee, WI; her son, Franklin Sadlon (Nikki), Salem, OR; her grandchildren, Rachel O'Brien (James Desjardins) San Francisco, CA; Aishleen O'Brien, Seattle, WA; Alexander O'Brien (Albi Giardina), New York City, NY; Jessie Sadlon, Sioux Falls, SD; her sister, Rosemary Kutch, Bloomfield, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Richard Sadlon (Jane), Phoenix AZ; sister-in-law, Jean Sadlon, Racine, WI; lifelong friend, Alice Lee Rose, Tucson, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Sadlon Jr.; her brother, Franklin Miller; and other family members and friends.
Special thanks and appreciation to Lisa Kurth for her years of wonderful caregiving for our mother; for the kindness and caring shown to our mother by the staff at Aurora Hospital/Palliative care and Unity hospice care.
Friends may call at First United Presbyterian, 605 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere, Wisconsin on Friday, March 6th from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Luke Farwell officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given by going to www.prokowall.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020