1/1
Randall Boulanger
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall Boulanger

Luxemburg - Randall J. Boulanger, 75, Luxemburg, beamed up to be with Jesus, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from Aurora Hospital. He was born in Kewaunee County on March 24, 1945, delivered by Edward J. Kerscher MD. On March 9, 1978 he married Ellen (Cravillion) Massart at Lincoln Gospel Chapel. Randy farmed in Kewaunee County until retirement. Randy lived his life for the Lord, often sharing the word.

Survivors include his wife, one stepson and two daughters in law, Dale (Teresa) Massart, Nancy Massart; seven grandchildren, Julie (Steve) Caelwaerts, Shawn (Jessica) Massart, Joshua (Mary) Kohlbeck, Amy (Robert) Polster, Kimberly (Travis) Bergene, Jodi (Chip) Koppein, Mollie (Chris) Massart; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Dianne (Gary) DeGrave, Carol Lopez, Francis Boulanger, Anthony (Patricia) Boulanger; many nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer D. and Cecelia M. (DeJardin) Boulanger; his brother, Ronald Boulanger; his stepson, Richard Massart; his step grandchild, Aaron Brenneke; his brother in law, Daniel Lopez.

Friends may call at the Country Bible Church, E2179 State Hwy 54, Casco, Wi, 54205, between 9:00 and 10:45 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Country Bible Church lead by Robert Steiner. Burial in Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay.

Social distancing and wearing your mask are strongly encouraged on Tuesday. Thank you for understanding.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Country Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved