Randall Boulanger
Luxemburg - Randall J. Boulanger, 75, Luxemburg, beamed up to be with Jesus, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from Aurora Hospital. He was born in Kewaunee County on March 24, 1945, delivered by Edward J. Kerscher MD. On March 9, 1978 he married Ellen (Cravillion) Massart at Lincoln Gospel Chapel. Randy farmed in Kewaunee County until retirement. Randy lived his life for the Lord, often sharing the word.
Survivors include his wife, one stepson and two daughters in law, Dale (Teresa) Massart, Nancy Massart; seven grandchildren, Julie (Steve) Caelwaerts, Shawn (Jessica) Massart, Joshua (Mary) Kohlbeck, Amy (Robert) Polster, Kimberly (Travis) Bergene, Jodi (Chip) Koppein, Mollie (Chris) Massart; 17 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Dianne (Gary) DeGrave, Carol Lopez, Francis Boulanger, Anthony (Patricia) Boulanger; many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer D. and Cecelia M. (DeJardin) Boulanger; his brother, Ronald Boulanger; his stepson, Richard Massart; his step grandchild, Aaron Brenneke; his brother in law, Daniel Lopez.
Friends may call at the Country Bible Church, E2179 State Hwy 54, Casco, Wi, 54205, between 9:00 and 10:45 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Country Bible Church lead by Robert Steiner. Burial in Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Green Bay.
Social distancing and wearing your mask are strongly encouraged on Tuesday. Thank you for understanding.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com