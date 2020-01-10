Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
Randall "Pups" Cavil

Randall "Pups" Cavil Obituary
Randall "Pups" Cavil

Randall "Pups" Cavil, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00am to 12 Noon. Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund is being established for Unity Hospice.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
