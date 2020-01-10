|
Randall "Pups" Cavil
Randall "Pups" Cavil, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00am to 12 Noon. Funeral Services with full Military Honors will be held at 12 Noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund is being established for Unity Hospice.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020