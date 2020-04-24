|
Randall (Randy) F. Piton
Abrams - Randall (Randy) F. Piton, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Abrams, Wisconsin on April 23, 2020. He was surrounded by family when he was called home by the Lord. Randy was born on October 4, 1961 in Green Bay, WI to the late Clifford Sr. and Jennie (Kaminski) Piton.
Randy was born the youngest of six children. He attended Preble High School. Randy grew up enjoying spending time at the family's cottage in Townsend, Wisconsin, hunting, fishing and water skiing. He worked many years at Jones Sign Co, Landscape Associates, and was a superb auto body technician. He learned the craft of carpentry by helping his father build several houses in the Preble area. Randy's love for the outdoors and woodworking lead him to start his own business, Premier Carpentry where he masterfully built Arbors, Pergolas, Lookout Towers, Decks, Bridges and countless other beautifully crafted wooden structures. His hobbies were endless, but as a family they enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, and cooking, notably his booyah and chili. He spent a lot of time gardening, making maple syrup and caring for his dogs and cats.
He will be sadly missed by his lifelong companion, Pam Georgia and their daughters, Nicole (Jameson) Shipley from Suamico, WI and Angela (Mitchell) Przybelski from Jefferson City, TN. As well as his 8 grandchildren who cherished their time with Papa: Alex, Bre, Melinda, Julia, Jevyn, Sawyer, Adelyn and Jaxson.
He is survived by Pam's parents, Al and Nancy Georgia, and her siblings Debbie (Bob) Chavez, Steve (Debbie) Georgia, Sandi (Mark) Gajeski, and Carrie Georgia (Tom), along with many nieces and nephews.
He is further survived by his siblings, Clifford Jr (Betty) Piton, Janette (Glenn) Joski, Ken (Paula) Piton and Debbie (Bob) Van Egeren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ronnie Piton; nephew, Bruce Joski and great nephew Tyler Joski.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the friends and family who supported Randy the past few months, especially Sonny and Arvilla. Also, the staff at Unity Hospice, specifically Cheryl and Dana, for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020