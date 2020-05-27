Services
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
6:30 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Gast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Gast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall Gast Obituary
Randall Gast

Green Bay - Randall Lee "Randy" Gast, age 56, of Green Bay, passed away surrounded by his wife and children on May 26, 2020 after a courageous and valiant battle with cancer.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, May 29, from 4-7pm. A prayer service will be held at 6:30pm. The funeral mass will be private on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for cancer research.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -