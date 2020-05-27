|
|
Randall Gast
Green Bay - Randall Lee "Randy" Gast, age 56, of Green Bay, passed away surrounded by his wife and children on May 26, 2020 after a courageous and valiant battle with cancer.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Friday, May 29, from 4-7pm. A prayer service will be held at 6:30pm. The funeral mass will be private on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for cancer research.
A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020