Randall "Randy" J. Cyr
Green Bay - Randall "Randy" J. Cyr, 76, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1943 to the late Raymond and LaVerne (Barribeau).
Randy grew up in Green Bay, attending St. Agnes Grade School and then Our Lady of Premontre High School. While in high school he joined ROTC and then joined the Navy Reserves after graduation. While in the Navy Reserves, Randy was stationed for two years on the USS Coral Sea in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer 1st Class.
On May 22, 1970, he married Mary Harvat at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay. He worked as a machinist for Hudson Sharp and then for FMC for over 35 years. Upon his retirement, Randy enjoyed learning new things, reading, watching the History Channel, and loved old country western music! He also loved cars and built his own Dune Buggy. Randy was an avid Packers fan and was proud to have attended the Ice Bowl. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, who loved to call him their "Poppa", and loved his favorite cocker spaniel, Leia.
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Matthew Cyr, Tanya (Jason) Kennedy and his adopted daughter, Vickie (Eric Gauthier) Trofka; grandchildren, Ashalee (Blake Pallansch) Cyr, Tatianna "Tia" Townsend and Trinity Townsend; sister, Becky Holland; brother, Scott (Karen Payne) Cyr; brother, Brian (Sheri) Cyr; sister, Mary Lou (Bob) Nabak; brother, Rick (Terri Borden) Cyr; sister-in-law, Glada Cournoyer; brother-in-law, Mike (Jo Ann Hughes) Harvat, sister-in-law, Ann (Chuck) Mason, sister-in-law, Tammy (Gil) DenRuyter; sister-in-law, Kathy Harvat; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Mike Holland, Bill Cournoyer, and Frank Harvat; and sister-in-law, Mary Harvat.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Military Honors are to follow.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Woodside Rehab, memory care unit in Hollyberry Wing and Aurora Stroke Center. A special thank you to his physical therapist, Tina and his favorite nurse, Nancy at Woodside Rehab as well as his cook, Kim who would make special meals for him. A special thank you is also extended to Sheri and Brian.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 9 to June 13, 2019