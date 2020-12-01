1/1
Randall "Randy" Jeanquart
Randall "Randy" Jeanquart

Brussels - Randall William Jeanquart, 65, of Brussels passed away at his home on December 1, 2020. He was born April 3, 1955 in Door County to William and Viola (DeKeyser) Jeanquart.

After high school, Randy went to work on the family farm, where he did a lot of green chopping, driving tracto,r and tending to the stock. He enjoyed socializing, playing cards, and talking with friends on the phone. He also liked going out to eat, particularly for Dean's meals at the Belgian Delight.

Randy always looked forward to going for rides in the car with his sister Rose Mae, and looking for deer. He especially treasured the time he spent with his nephews and his great-nephew and great-nieces. He was very proud of his nephews, Gary and Dean, and all of their accomplishments.

Survivors include his sister, Rose Mae Vandertie, Brussels; nephew, Dean (Jill) Vandertie, Brussels; great nephew, Dakota Vandertie, two great nieces, Carrington Vandertie and Gabrielle Ferron. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Gary Vandertie and brother-in-law, Patrick Vandertie.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Francis & St. Mary Church in Brussels. The service will be live streamed on Fr. Edward Looney's facebook page at 11:00 am on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Church Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
