Randall "Randy" Rybicki
Green Bay - Randall A. (Randy) Rybicki, 72, Green Bay, passed away Sunday morning May 26, 2019. He was born July 24, 1946 to the late Edward and Gladys (Rentmeester) Rybicki and graduated from East High School in 1965. After working at Schreiber Foods, he met the love of his life and married Darlene Drews after a nine-month courtship on August 3, 1968.
Randy worked for his father-in-law at Bay Heating Service before becoming a fire fighter in 1975 for the Green Bay Fire Department; and after many years of community service retired from the Green Bay Fire Department. He loved the outdoors, especially golfing, fishing and camping, but it was the time with his family that he cherished the most.
Randy is survived by his only daughter; Brenda Rybicki - Smith and son in law James Smith; and granddaughters Cearra Burt (Kevin Steuck) and Carissa Burt.
He is further survived by his sister Carol (Clarence) Penkwitz; brother in laws; Dann (Kathy) Drews, Jim Wiggins, sister in law; Peg Rybicki, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his wife Darlene in April of 2014, his brother Robert Rybicki in September 1981 and his sister in law Donna Wiggins in May of 2018.
Friends may call after 3:00 PM, Friday May 31, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 6:00 PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
A special thanks to Renaissance Assisted living for your amazing care given to Randy the last 5 years.
Dad/Grandpa, you have gotten your wish, now you are with your wife, and soul mate, of 50 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019