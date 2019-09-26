Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Road
Maribel, WI
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Road
Maribel, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Road
Maribel, WI
Resources
Randall Wegner

Maribel - Randall "Randy" Wegner, age 66 of Maribel, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Family and friends may gather at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 S. Maribel Road, Maribel on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 9:00am until 10:45am with a funeral service at 11:00am, the Rev. Dave Ruddat officiating. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and School may be made in Randy's memory. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition as well as at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
