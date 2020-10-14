Randolph Kaminski
Suring - Randolph Kaminski, age 73, of Suring, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his daughter's home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 1, 1947 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late George and La Verne (Ditzman) Kaminski.
Randolph enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after completing his education. He proudly served his country as a Helmsman for a Navy Destroyer. Randy married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Ann Campbell in 1973. The couple shared many loving years of marriage together until Kathleen preceded him in death in 2006. Randy, along with his great friend and partner, Dan Van Den Busch, started their own business, West Central Auto in Green Bay. After retirement, Randy and Kathleen purchased a small retirement home up north and renovated it together.
Randy loved being out on the water and enjoyed boating and fishing. He also loved snowmobiling, skiing and traveling extensively throughout the U.S. with his family. Other hobbies included singing karaoke at the family business and cheering on the Packers. Family was his priority and time spent with them was his most cherished. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids.
Randolph is survived by his daughter, Tammy (fiancé, Thomas Scherer) Westphal; son, Tom Baudhuin; 5 grandchildren: Christopher Kaminski, Justin Wood, Crystal Wood, Heather Baudhuin and Steven (Angel) Freix; 4 great-grandchildren and Godchild, Tina (Rod) Wittkopf.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Ann Kaminski, a great-granddaughter, Kathleen Victoria Ann Freix and a brother, Gary Lee Kaminski.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Friday, October 16, 2020 from 8 AM to 1:30 PM. A service will follow at 1:30 PM with full military honors. A light luncheon will be provided. To ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance, please be prepared to wear a facial covering and have your temperature taken. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.
Randy's family would like to extend their gratitude to SouthernCare Hospice, especially Kristin, Kelly and Chaplain Judy, for their care and compassion.