Randy "Pups" Cavil
Bellevue - On January 9, 2020, just before sunset, Randy "Pups" Cavil transitioned from earth and watched his first sunset from heaven. Randy was born on December 2, 1940 the son of David and Dorothy (Keyser) Cavil. He served his country in the United States Navy and on June 23, 1962, Randy married Doris Daanen. Randy retired from Leicht Transfer and Storage as a truck driver for many years. In 1997 he was the State Champion Truck Driver of the year. Randy enjoyed being outside doing lawn work, cutting wood, working with concrete. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid reader. Randy saved trees, and planted hundreds of them on their property on the bay.
Randy is survived by his wife, Doris, their children, Tony (Lisa) Cavil and Chelle (Steve) Ringblom, grandson, Cody (Lizz) Hendzel and great grandchild, Collin. He is further survived by his siblings; Dick Cavil, Anita (Leo) Kerkhoff, Mary Hockers, June (Steve) Schucart, Betty (Tom)Rottier, Diane (LeRoy) Rukamp, Doris' siblings; Roger (Sharon) Daanen and Howard (Mary) Daanen as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding Randy in death were his parents, and his in laws; Rosemary Cavil, Mel Hockers, Shirley (Stan) Lubinski and Marvin (Nancy) Daanen.
Family and friends may call Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere from 10:00am to 12noon. Funeral service including full military honors will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for their wonderful care during Randy's battle with bile duct cancer. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund for Unity Hospice has been established. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020