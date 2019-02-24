Randy Compton



Green Bay - Randy Compton, 75, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 54 years of Shirley (Becks) Compton, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital with his family at his side.



Randy was born on October 6, 1943 in Green Bay, son of the late William and Dorothy (Jacobson) Compton. He was a 1961 graduate of Green Bay West High School. Randy then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1961 -1964 and then again from 1967 - 1969. On October 24, 1964 he married the love of his life Shirley Compton. In 1965 they welcomed their daughter Brenda. In his spare time he loved to fish and deer hunt. Randy had a wonderful heart and would do anything for anyone.



He is survived by his wife Shirley and their daughter, Brenda (Dave) Cooke. He is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Donna) Compton, Larry ( Judy) Compton, Peggy Hodgson, Sue (Grant) Wery, Barb Salschieder, Luann (Todd) Schmechel, Bev Salschieder, Rocky (Diane) Compton, Dennis (Michelle) Compton, and Kathy (Mike) DeNiel. Randy leaves his in-laws: Janice Roberts, Agnes Lepack, Francis Wesoloski, Geraldine Phillips, and John (Carol) Becks, along with a numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Randy is preceded in death by a brother Bill Compton, and his father-in-law, William (Margaret) Becks and his mother-in-law, Ida Becks, along with sisters and brothers-in-law: Harold Becks, Laura Ringer, William Becks Jr., Betty Johnson, Robert Becks, Walter Becks, Irene Katers, Donald Becks, Emeradine Wesoloski, and Ronald Becks.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 3 PM - 8 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 8 PM with full military honors. Burial will be private. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary