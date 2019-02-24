Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Compton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Compton


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Randy Compton Obituary
Randy Compton

Green Bay - Randy Compton, 75, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 54 years of Shirley (Becks) Compton, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital with his family at his side.

Randy was born on October 6, 1943 in Green Bay, son of the late William and Dorothy (Jacobson) Compton. He was a 1961 graduate of Green Bay West High School. Randy then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1961 -1964 and then again from 1967 - 1969. On October 24, 1964 he married the love of his life Shirley Compton. In 1965 they welcomed their daughter Brenda. In his spare time he loved to fish and deer hunt. Randy had a wonderful heart and would do anything for anyone.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and their daughter, Brenda (Dave) Cooke. He is also survived by his siblings: Tom (Donna) Compton, Larry ( Judy) Compton, Peggy Hodgson, Sue (Grant) Wery, Barb Salschieder, Luann (Todd) Schmechel, Bev Salschieder, Rocky (Diane) Compton, Dennis (Michelle) Compton, and Kathy (Mike) DeNiel. Randy leaves his in-laws: Janice Roberts, Agnes Lepack, Francis Wesoloski, Geraldine Phillips, and John (Carol) Becks, along with a numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Randy is preceded in death by a brother Bill Compton, and his father-in-law, William (Margaret) Becks and his mother-in-law, Ida Becks, along with sisters and brothers-in-law: Harold Becks, Laura Ringer, William Becks Jr., Betty Johnson, Robert Becks, Walter Becks, Irene Katers, Donald Becks, Emeradine Wesoloski, and Ronald Becks.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27th from 3 PM - 8 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 8 PM with full military honors. Burial will be private.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now